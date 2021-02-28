Grab drivers will be among those who will be among the first to receive shots at Grab’s vaccination centre on Bali. Photo: AP Grab drivers will be among those who will be among the first to receive shots at Grab’s vaccination centre on Bali. Photo: AP
Grab drivers will be among those who will be among the first to receive shots at Grab’s vaccination centre on Bali. Photo: AP
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Coronavirus: Indonesia teams with Grab on Bali drive-through vaccination campaign

  • The programme, which started Sunday on the resort island, is the first to be done in Southeast Asia, Grab Indonesia said
  • The Grab vaccine centre is prepared to dispense 840 shots a day, for a total of 5,000 vaccinations in a week

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 6:00pm, 28 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Grab drivers will be among those who will be among the first to receive shots at Grab’s vaccination centre on Bali. Photo: AP Grab drivers will be among those who will be among the first to receive shots at Grab’s vaccination centre on Bali. Photo: AP
Grab drivers will be among those who will be among the first to receive shots at Grab’s vaccination centre on Bali. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE