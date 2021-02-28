Grab drivers will be among those who will be among the first to receive shots at Grab’s vaccination centre on Bali. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: Indonesia teams with Grab on Bali drive-through vaccination campaign
- The programme, which started Sunday on the resort island, is the first to be done in Southeast Asia, Grab Indonesia said
- The Grab vaccine centre is prepared to dispense 840 shots a day, for a total of 5,000 vaccinations in a week
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
