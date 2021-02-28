Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte holds a vial of Sinovac’s coronavirus vaccine at Villamor Air Base in Metro Manila, Philippines, Photo: Reuters
‘Game-changer’: Philippines finally receives coronavirus vaccine after stalled roll-out
- A Chinese military transport aircraft carrying 600,000 doses of vaccine arrived at an airbase in Manila in a late-afternoon event beamed live on TV
- The initial deliveries are a small fraction of at least 148 million doses the government has been negotiating to secure to vaccinate about 70 million Filipinos
