Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi, left, talks with Thailand Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai, centre, and Myanmar's Foreign Minister Wunna Maung Lwin, right, during their meeting in Bangkok, Thailand, last week. Photo: MRTV via AP
Indonesia condemns Myanmar violence after worst day of bloodshed
- Jakarta said it was ‘deeply concerned’ about the growing violence in Myanmar after at least 18 people were killed on Sunday
- Indonesia has taken the lead within the Association of Southeast Asian Nations in efforts to resolve the turmoil
Topic | Myanmar
