A protester holds an anti-coup banner during a protest in Yangon following the military crackdown in Myanmar. Photo: EPA A protester holds an anti-coup banner during a protest in Yangon following the military crackdown in Myanmar. Photo: EPA
A protester holds an anti-coup banner during a protest in Yangon following the military crackdown in Myanmar. Photo: EPA
Myanmar
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Myanmar protesters march again after bloodiest post-coup unrest, Aung San Suu Kyi hit with one more charge

  • Police in Yangon used stun guns and tear gas to disperse demonstrators, while there were also protests in Kale, Lashio and Bagan, a day after police killed at least 18 people
  • Meanwhile, Suu Kyi, who took part in a videoconferenced court hearing in Naypyidaw, has been charged with causing ‘fear and alarm’

Topic |   Myanmar
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 3:39pm, 1 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A protester holds an anti-coup banner during a protest in Yangon following the military crackdown in Myanmar. Photo: EPA A protester holds an anti-coup banner during a protest in Yangon following the military crackdown in Myanmar. Photo: EPA
A protester holds an anti-coup banner during a protest in Yangon following the military crackdown in Myanmar. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE