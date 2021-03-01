A protester holds an anti-coup banner during a protest in Yangon following the military crackdown in Myanmar. Photo: EPA
Myanmar protesters march again after bloodiest post-coup unrest, Aung San Suu Kyi hit with one more charge
- Police in Yangon used stun guns and tear gas to disperse demonstrators, while there were also protests in Kale, Lashio and Bagan, a day after police killed at least 18 people
- Meanwhile, Suu Kyi, who took part in a videoconferenced court hearing in Naypyidaw, has been charged with causing ‘fear and alarm’
