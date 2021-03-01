Malaysiakini's editor-in-chief Steven Gan. Photo: AFP
Malaysiakini editor Steven Gan questioned by police over sedition allegations
- Malaysiakini, a news site that made its name by covering misdeeds of the country’s ruling elite, was found guilty last month over readers’ comments critical of the judiciary
- Police have now launched a probe into Gan’s alleged sedition over comments he made following the conviction of the news outlet
Topic | Malaysia
