Malaysiakini's editor-in-chief Steven Gan. Photo: AFP
Malaysiakini editor Steven Gan questioned by police over sedition allegations

  • Malaysiakini, a news site that made its name by covering misdeeds of the country’s ruling elite, was found guilty last month over readers’ comments critical of the judiciary
  • Police have now launched a probe into Gan’s alleged sedition over comments he made following the conviction of the news outlet

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 8:34pm, 1 Mar, 2021

