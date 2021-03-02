Anti-riot police officers prepare to fire tear gas to disperse protesters during an anti-coup protest. They have been asked to refrain from using live rounds during demonstrations. Photo: EPA-EFE Anti-riot police officers prepare to fire tear gas to disperse protesters during an anti-coup protest. They have been asked to refrain from using live rounds during demonstrations. Photo: EPA-EFE
Myanmar
Myanmar coup: military asks security forces not to use live ammunition on protesters

  • The military junta’s call came amid international condemnation over Sunday’s crackdown on protesters, in which 18 people died
  • Asean foreign ministers will hold a meeting with Myanmar’s military leaders in an effort to open a channel to tackle its escalating political crisis

Agencies

Updated: 1:04pm, 2 Mar, 2021

