Former Brazilian president Michel Temer presents Marichu Mauro with diplomatic credentials when she started her position as ambassador in 2018. Photo: Handout
Philippines fires former Brazil ambassador over domestic worker abuse
- Marichu Mauro was recalled to Manila last year after Brazilian media broadcast CCTV footage of her repeatedly assaulting the staff member
- President Rodrigo Duterte said ‘there are rules to be followed’. The former diplomat will lose her pension and is barred from standing for public office
Topic | The Philippines
