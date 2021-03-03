Anti-coup protesters run from tear gas and charging riot police and soldiers in Mandalay on Wednesday. Photo: AP
Myanmar charges six journalists for ‘spreading false news’ in coup coverage
- The journalists include an Associated Press photographer, while the country’s ousted president Win Myint is facing two new charges
- Amid an Asean diplomatic push to resolve the crisis, the military junta and country’s United Nation ambassador are making rival claims over UN representation
Topic | Myanmar
