Anti-coup protesters run from tear gas and charging riot police and soldiers in Mandalay on Wednesday. Photo: AP Anti-coup protesters run from tear gas and charging riot police and soldiers in Mandalay on Wednesday. Photo: AP
Anti-coup protesters run from tear gas and charging riot police and soldiers in Mandalay on Wednesday. Photo: AP
Myanmar
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Myanmar charges six journalists for ‘spreading false news’ in coup coverage

  • The journalists include an Associated Press photographer, while the country’s ousted president Win Myint is facing two new charges
  • Amid an Asean diplomatic push to resolve the crisis, the military junta and country’s United Nation ambassador are making rival claims over UN representation

Topic |   Myanmar
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 2:51pm, 3 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Anti-coup protesters run from tear gas and charging riot police and soldiers in Mandalay on Wednesday. Photo: AP Anti-coup protesters run from tear gas and charging riot police and soldiers in Mandalay on Wednesday. Photo: AP
Anti-coup protesters run from tear gas and charging riot police and soldiers in Mandalay on Wednesday. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE