Travellers walk along a link bridge connecting the terminal building to the Jewel Changi airport mall in Singapore. Photo: EPA Travellers walk along a link bridge connecting the terminal building to the Jewel Changi airport mall in Singapore. Photo: EPA
Travellers walk along a link bridge connecting the terminal building to the Jewel Changi airport mall in Singapore. Photo: EPA
Singapore
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Singapore will tighten requirements for pass that allows foreigners to live and work there as dependants

  • The tilt toward local workers has been a defining element of the government’s plan to heal the labour market
  • Last year’s contraction in employment was the sharpest in more than two decades, almost entirely on the side of non-residents

Topic |   Singapore
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 8:00am, 4 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Travellers walk along a link bridge connecting the terminal building to the Jewel Changi airport mall in Singapore. Photo: EPA Travellers walk along a link bridge connecting the terminal building to the Jewel Changi airport mall in Singapore. Photo: EPA
Travellers walk along a link bridge connecting the terminal building to the Jewel Changi airport mall in Singapore. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE