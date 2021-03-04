Travellers walk along a link bridge connecting the terminal building to the Jewel Changi airport mall in Singapore. Photo: EPA
Singapore will tighten requirements for pass that allows foreigners to live and work there as dependants
- The tilt toward local workers has been a defining element of the government’s plan to heal the labour market
- Last year’s contraction in employment was the sharpest in more than two decades, almost entirely on the side of non-residents
Topic | Singapore
Travellers walk along a link bridge connecting the terminal building to the Jewel Changi airport mall in Singapore. Photo: EPA