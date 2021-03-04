Protesters scatter after police fired tear gas during a demonstration against the military coup in Mandalay on March 3. Photo: AFP
Myanmar coup: military rebuffs UN warnings, says it is ‘used to sanctions’ and isolation
- United Nations envoy to Myanmar Christine Schraner said the crisis threatens regional security and could turn into a ‘real war’
- This comes after at least 38 people died on Wednesday in the ‘bloodiest’ day since the February 1 military coup ousted Aung San Suu Kyi’s government
Topic | Myanmar
Protesters scatter after police fired tear gas during a demonstration against the military coup in Mandalay on March 3. Photo: AFP