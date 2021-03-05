Protesters take part in a demonstration against the military coup in Yangon on Thursday. Photo: AFP
US blocked Myanmar junta from emptying US$1 billion bank account in New York, official says
- Military leaders tried to move the funds just days after seizing power in a coup last month, in an apparent effort to limit exposure to international sanctions
- The US unveiled new measures on Thursday, adding Myanmar’s ministries of defence and home affairs and its top military conglomerates to a trade blacklist
