The port of Byblos during a lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus in Lebanon. File photo: Reuters The port of Byblos during a lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus in Lebanon. File photo: Reuters
Filipino domestic worker offers glimpse into life in Lebanon, one TikTok video at a time

  • By posting daily videos, Raquel Barrion said she hoped to give a voice to Lebanon’s often-neglected domestic workers
  • The 39-year-old’s videos include tips on how to remain positive, dancing and commentary on the difficulties of dating as a domestic helper

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 5:04pm, 5 Mar, 2021

