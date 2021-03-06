Any flowers and seeds yielded from cannabis plants grown in Thai homes must be sent to state medical facilities as they remain in the country’s criminal code due to their high levels of psychoactive compounds. Photo: Reuters Any flowers and seeds yielded from cannabis plants grown in Thai homes must be sent to state medical facilities as they remain in the country’s criminal code due to their high levels of psychoactive compounds. Photo: Reuters
Any flowers and seeds yielded from cannabis plants grown in Thai homes must be sent to state medical facilities as they remain in the country’s criminal code due to their high levels of psychoactive compounds. Photo: Reuters
Thailand
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Thai families can grow six pots of cannabis each as rules eased

  • Households may form communities to grow marijuana for supplying to public hospitals and state facilities, or for making food and cosmetic products
  • While Thailand became the first country in Southeast Asia to legalise medical marijuana in 2018, its use for recreational purposes is still banned

Topic |   Thailand
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 7:20am, 6 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Any flowers and seeds yielded from cannabis plants grown in Thai homes must be sent to state medical facilities as they remain in the country’s criminal code due to their high levels of psychoactive compounds. Photo: Reuters Any flowers and seeds yielded from cannabis plants grown in Thai homes must be sent to state medical facilities as they remain in the country’s criminal code due to their high levels of psychoactive compounds. Photo: Reuters
Any flowers and seeds yielded from cannabis plants grown in Thai homes must be sent to state medical facilities as they remain in the country’s criminal code due to their high levels of psychoactive compounds. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE