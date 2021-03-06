Riot police patrol the streets in Yangon during a protest against the military coup on Friday. Photo: DPA
‘How much more can we let Myanmar military get away with?’ asks UN envoy
- Christine Schraner Burgener urges Security Council to take action to stop junta’s violence against peaceful protesters speaking up against coup
- Another man was killed on Friday after police opened fire on demonstrators
Topic | Myanmar
Riot police patrol the streets in Yangon during a protest against the military coup on Friday. Photo: DPA