Riot police patrol the streets in Yangon during a protest against the military coup on Friday. Photo: DPA Riot police patrol the streets in Yangon during a protest against the military coup on Friday. Photo: DPA
Riot police patrol the streets in Yangon during a protest against the military coup on Friday. Photo: DPA
Myanmar
Asia /  Southeast Asia

‘How much more can we let Myanmar military get away with?’ asks UN envoy

  • Christine Schraner Burgener urges Security Council to take action to stop junta’s violence against peaceful protesters speaking up against coup
  • Another man was killed on Friday after police opened fire on demonstrators

Topic |   Myanmar
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 3:50am, 6 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Riot police patrol the streets in Yangon during a protest against the military coup on Friday. Photo: DPA Riot police patrol the streets in Yangon during a protest against the military coup on Friday. Photo: DPA
Riot police patrol the streets in Yangon during a protest against the military coup on Friday. Photo: DPA
READ FULL ARTICLE