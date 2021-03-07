Detained Associated Press journalist Thein Zaw. Photo: Thein Zaw family via AP Detained Associated Press journalist Thein Zaw. Photo: Thein Zaw family via AP
Myanmar
‘Frustrated and fed up’ journalists’ group calls for release of detained reporters in Myanmar

  • Group has called on Myanmar to release journalist Thein Zaw and five others who were detained while covering protests in the nation
  • Thein Zaw was arrested in February while covering a protest against the military coup that ousted the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi

Associated Press
Updated: 7:13am, 7 Mar, 2021

