Protesters gather behind shields during a demonstration against the military coup in Yangon on Sunday. Photo: AFP Protesters gather behind shields during a demonstration against the military coup in Yangon on Sunday. Photo: AFP
Protesters gather behind shields during a demonstration against the military coup in Yangon on Sunday. Photo: AFP
Myanmar
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Myanmar coup crisis deepens as trade unions call for total strike

  • An alliance of nine unions said they planned a ‘full extended shutdown’ of the economy to pile pressure on the junta after soldiers occupied hospitals
  • Australia suspended its defence cooperation with the military and demanded the immediate release of Suu Kyi’s adviser Sean Turnell

Topic |   Myanmar
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 9:50am, 8 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Protesters gather behind shields during a demonstration against the military coup in Yangon on Sunday. Photo: AFP Protesters gather behind shields during a demonstration against the military coup in Yangon on Sunday. Photo: AFP
Protesters gather behind shields during a demonstration against the military coup in Yangon on Sunday. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE