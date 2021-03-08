Protesters gather behind shields during a demonstration against the military coup in Yangon on Sunday. Photo: AFP
Myanmar coup crisis deepens as trade unions call for total strike
- An alliance of nine unions said they planned a ‘full extended shutdown’ of the economy to pile pressure on the junta after soldiers occupied hospitals
- Australia suspended its defence cooperation with the military and demanded the immediate release of Suu Kyi’s adviser Sean Turnell
Topic | Myanmar
