Myanmar has been riven by clashes between protesters and security forces. Photo: AFP
Fashion giant H&M suspends orders in Myanmar in response to post-coup violence
- Police and military have killed more than 50 people to quell daily demonstrations and strikes against a February 1 military coup
- H&M has about 45 direct suppliers in Myanmar, it said on its website, and has sourced in the country for seven years
Topic | Retailing
