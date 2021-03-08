Myanmar has been riven by clashes between protesters and security forces. Photo: AFP Myanmar has been riven by clashes between protesters and security forces. Photo: AFP
Fashion giant H&M suspends orders in Myanmar in response to post-coup violence

  • Police and military have killed more than 50 people to quell daily demonstrations and strikes against a February 1 military coup
  • H&M has about 45 direct suppliers in Myanmar, it said on its website, and has sourced in the country for seven years

Reuters
Updated: 9:50pm, 8 Mar, 2021

