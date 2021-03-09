Protesters clash with security forces in Yangon on Monday during a demonstration against the military coup and the detention of civilian leaders in Myanmar. Photo: DPA
Protests surge in Yangon as Myanmar security forces trap youth protesters
- Western embassies ask junta to allow cornered students to leave Sanchaung, after another day of bloodshed saw three demonstrators killed elsewhere
- Two protesters died of gunshot wounds to the head in the town of Myitkyina, while at least one person was killed at a protest in the town of Phyar Pon
Topic | Myanmar
