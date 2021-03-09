Unidentified groups have used social media platforms and online stores to sell fake credentials, medals, car emblems and other associated paraphernalia. Photo: Dreamstime/TNS
Malaysia’s fake ‘datuks’: move to launch register of genuine title holders after bogus honorifics found being sold online
- Fake credentials, as well as medals, car emblems and other associated paraphernalia, have been sold online for as little as US$19,520
- Police have arrested at least five people in connection with the scandal, including one suspected of posing as a member of the Kelantan royal family
