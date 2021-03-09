Myanmar security forces pictured after closing off the Sanchaung district of Yangon in search of anti-coup demonstrators on Monday. Photo: Reuters
Myanmar crackdown: security forces hunt door to door for anti-coup protesters
- Security forces started searching flats after a nightly internet shutdown at 1am, particularly those flying the flag of Aung San Suu Kyi’s party
- Since the coup, more than 60 people have been killed as anti-coup demonstrations have been broken up, according to monitors
