Sister Ann Rose Nu Tawng pleads with security forces to not harm protesters in Myitkyina. Photo: AFP Sister Ann Rose Nu Tawng pleads with security forces to not harm protesters in Myitkyina. Photo: AFP
Sister Ann Rose Nu Tawng pleads with security forces to not harm protesters in Myitkyina. Photo: AFP
Myanmar
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Amid Myanmar violence, Catholic nun confronts security forces and begs them to ‘kill me instead’

  • Sister Ann Rose Nu Tawng confronted authorities in Myitkyina, where two people were shot dead on Monday during post-coup clashes
  • ‘I can’t stand and watch without doing anything, seeing what’s happening in front of my eyes while all Myanmar is grieving,’ she said

Topic |   Myanmar
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 8:15pm, 9 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Sister Ann Rose Nu Tawng pleads with security forces to not harm protesters in Myitkyina. Photo: AFP Sister Ann Rose Nu Tawng pleads with security forces to not harm protesters in Myitkyina. Photo: AFP
Sister Ann Rose Nu Tawng pleads with security forces to not harm protesters in Myitkyina. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE