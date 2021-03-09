Sister Ann Rose Nu Tawng pleads with security forces to not harm protesters in Myitkyina. Photo: AFP
Amid Myanmar violence, Catholic nun confronts security forces and begs them to ‘kill me instead’
- Sister Ann Rose Nu Tawng confronted authorities in Myitkyina, where two people were shot dead on Monday during post-coup clashes
- ‘I can’t stand and watch without doing anything, seeing what’s happening in front of my eyes while all Myanmar is grieving,’ she said
