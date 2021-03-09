A Philippine doctor receives a shot of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine. Photo: EPA A Philippine doctor receives a shot of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine. Photo: EPA
A Philippine doctor receives a shot of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine. Photo: EPA
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Coronavirus: Philippines extends targeted lockdowns and reimposes curfews in Manila as cases surge

  • Most of the new cases are in Metro Manila where officials have been quarantining compounds, streets, neighbourhoods and even hotels
  • The country has been rolling out Covid-19 vaccines to health care workers and soldiers, after the government came under fire for delays

Topic |   Coronavirus Philippines
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 10:38pm, 9 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A Philippine doctor receives a shot of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine. Photo: EPA A Philippine doctor receives a shot of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine. Photo: EPA
A Philippine doctor receives a shot of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE