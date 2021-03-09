A Philippine doctor receives a shot of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine. Photo: EPA
Coronavirus: Philippines extends targeted lockdowns and reimposes curfews in Manila as cases surge
- Most of the new cases are in Metro Manila where officials have been quarantining compounds, streets, neighbourhoods and even hotels
- The country has been rolling out Covid-19 vaccines to health care workers and soldiers, after the government came under fire for delays
Topic | Coronavirus Philippines
