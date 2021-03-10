Residents look on as soldiers block a road near Mahlwagone Railway Station in Yangon on Wednesday after arriving to arrest staff involved in a civil disobedience movement in protest over the military coup. Photo: AFP
Myanmar crackdown: security forces surround striking rail workers’ compound as UN fails to agree on anti-coup statement
- The railway staff in Yangon are part of a civil disobedience movement that has crippled government business since the military’s coup on February 1
- Elsewhere in the city, it has emerged that Buddhist monks used catapults to injure anti-coup protesters at a monastery after it became the site of an ugly brawl
Topic | Myanmar
Residents look on as soldiers block a road near Mahlwagone Railway Station in Yangon on Wednesday after arriving to arrest staff involved in a civil disobedience movement in protest over the military coup. Photo: AFP