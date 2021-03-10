The National Mosque in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Photo: AP The National Mosque in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Photo: AP
Malaysia
Malaysia court overturns ban on use of ‘Allah’ by Christians in publications

  • The Kuala Lumpur High Court overturned the decades-old policy blocking Christians from using the word ‘Allah’ to refer to God in publications
  • The ruling comes after a 13-year legal battle by a Malaysian Christian who sued after officials seized Malay-language religious books from her that contained the word ‘Allah’

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 7:56pm, 10 Mar, 2021

