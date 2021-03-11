Public housing apartment blocks in Singapore. File photo: SCMP
Singapore’s red hot public housing market sends home prices soaring
- Million-dollar price tags on a record number of public housing sales are a sign the city state is joining the frenzy gripping property markets
- Property prices in Singapore have recovered from a lockdown that lifted last June as low interest rates prompt buyers to look past a recession
Topic | Singapore
Public housing apartment blocks in Singapore. File photo: SCMP