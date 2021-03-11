Rescuers search for survivors and victims inside the wreckage of a bus that plunged into a ravine in Sumedang West Java, Indonesia. Photo: AP
In Indonesia, bus plunges into a ravine, killing 26 Islamic pilgrims
- The bus fell into the 20-metre-deep ravine after the driver lost control of the vehicle in an area with a number of sharp declines
- The bus was carrying a group of Islamic junior high school students and their parents from the West Java province town of Subang
Topic | Indonesia
