Rescuers search for survivors and victims inside the wreckage of a bus that plunged into a ravine in Sumedang West Java, Indonesia. Photo: AP Rescuers search for survivors and victims inside the wreckage of a bus that plunged into a ravine in Sumedang West Java, Indonesia. Photo: AP
In Indonesia, bus plunges into a ravine, killing 26 Islamic pilgrims

  • The bus fell into the 20-metre-deep ravine after the driver lost control of the vehicle in an area with a number of sharp declines
  • The bus was carrying a group of Islamic junior high school students and their parents from the West Java province town of Subang

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 10:26am, 11 Mar, 2021

