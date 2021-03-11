The alleged corruption cost the US Navy some US$35 million. Photo: Shutterstock
Singapore-based defence contractor faces California court over ‘Fat Leonard’ scandal that cost US Navy millions
- Pornpun ‘Yin’ Settaphakorn oversaw the Thailand office of Glenn Defence Marine Asia, which provided fuel, food and other services to Navy ships in Pacific ports
- Prosecutors said the firm and its owner bribed Navy officers with fancy gifts, trips and prostitutes to provide classified information in order to beat competitors
Topic | Corruption in Asia
The alleged corruption cost the US Navy some US$35 million. Photo: Shutterstock