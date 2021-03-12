A Malaysian nurse prepares to administer a Covid-19 vaccine to a health worker. Photo: EPA
New Malaysian law punishes misinformation about coronavirus with jail and heavy fines
- The development has deepened concerns about worsening freedom of expression in Malaysia since new administration seized power last year
- The law resembles legislation aimed at combating misinformation introduced in 2018 by the corruption-plagued government of Najib Razak
