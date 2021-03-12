Monks and residents protest against the military coup in Mandalay on Friday. Photo: AP
No let-up in Myanmar anti-coup protests as South Korea halts defence ties with military
- Seoul will ban arms exports and reconsider development aid until the situation improved in the crisis-hit Southeast Asian nation
- The move came a day after a rights group said security forces killed 12 protesters and the lawyer of Suu Kyi ridiculed bribery charges against her
Topic | Myanmar
