Monks and residents protest against the military coup in Mandalay on Friday. Photo: AP
Myanmar
Asia /  Southeast Asia

No let-up in Myanmar anti-coup protests as South Korea halts defence ties with military

  • Seoul will ban arms exports and reconsider development aid until the situation improved in the crisis-hit Southeast Asian nation
  • The move came a day after a rights group said security forces killed 12 protesters and the lawyer of Suu Kyi ridiculed bribery charges against her

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 7:05pm, 12 Mar, 2021

