Le Thi Kim Tram works at her barbershop in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. Photo: Reuters Le Thi Kim Tram works at her barbershop in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. Photo: Reuters
Vietnam
How a Vietnamese hairdresser with only one arm learned new ways to cut locks

  • Le Thi Kim Tram, whose left arm was amputated after an accident, now cuts hair by lifting up the locks quickly and snipping before they fall back again
  • She has overcome many obstacles to make ends meet and dreams of having some form of a prosthetic arm one day

Reuters
Updated: 9:00am, 13 Mar, 2021

