Le Thi Kim Tram works at her barbershop in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. Photo: Reuters
How a Vietnamese hairdresser with only one arm learned new ways to cut locks
- Le Thi Kim Tram, whose left arm was amputated after an accident, now cuts hair by lifting up the locks quickly and snipping before they fall back again
- She has overcome many obstacles to make ends meet and dreams of having some form of a prosthetic arm one day
Topic | Vietnam
