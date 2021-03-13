People hold candles during a nationwide night protest against the military coup in Mandalay, Myanmar on Friday. Photo: Reuters People hold candles during a nationwide night protest against the military coup in Mandalay, Myanmar on Friday. Photo: Reuters
US offers temporary refuge to Myanmar citizens amid coup crackdown

  • Those stranded by the violence in their home country will be able to remain in the US for 18 months under the initial order
  • About 1,600 people currently qualify, and the length of residency can be extended if the hardships or threats remain

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 7:48am, 13 Mar, 2021

People hold candles during a nationwide night protest against the military coup in Mandalay, Myanmar on Friday. Photo: Reuters
