People hold candles during a nationwide night protest against the military coup in Mandalay, Myanmar on Friday. Photo: Reuters
US offers temporary refuge to Myanmar citizens amid coup crackdown
- Those stranded by the violence in their home country will be able to remain in the US for 18 months under the initial order
- About 1,600 people currently qualify, and the length of residency can be extended if the hardships or threats remain
Topic | Myanmar
