Fire from burning Chinese-owned factories in Myanmar’s industrial township of Hlaing Thar Yar, on the outskirts of Yangon, is is seen in the early hours of Monday morning. Photo: EPA
After attacks on Chinese businesses, Myanmar imposes ‘full martial law’ in Yangon
- Fires at Chinese-owned factories prompted China’s embassy to issue a statement urging authorities to guarantee the safety of its citizens
- Local media outlets reported that more than 50 protesters were killed in Myanmar’s commercial capital during crackdowns on Sunday
Topic | Myanmar
Fire from burning Chinese-owned factories in Myanmar’s industrial township of Hlaing Thar Yar, on the outskirts of Yangon, is is seen in the early hours of Monday morning. Photo: EPA