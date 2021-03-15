A residential area in Beijing. China’s real estate industry has been roiled by the pandemic and a crackdown on leverage. Photo: EPA
Singapore’s CDL counts cost of US$1.4 billion ‘cautionary tale’ investment in Chinese developer Sincere Property Group
- City Developments Ltd last month revealed a writedown on the Chongqing-based developer that led the Singapore firm to suffer a record annual loss
- The US$1.3 billion impairment serves as a warning to others that investing in the world’s second-largest economy comes with hidden risks
Topic | Singapore
