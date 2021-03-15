Filipino student Maria Fe Morallos does her schoolwork inside her home in an informal settlers area in Malabon City, suburban Manila. Photo: AFP
In the Philippines, students suffer as Covid-19 school shutdowns drag on
- Most students do no have a computer or internet at home, leaving them unable to access online classes and lessons broadcast over social media
- President Rodrigo Duterte refuses to lift restrictions on schools, fearing youngsters could catch the virus and infect elderly relatives
Topic | The Philippines
