Nurses prepare doses of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine at the Bamrasnaradura Infectious Diseases Institute in Nonthaburi, Thailand, on March 12. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus: Thailand to start using AstraZeneca vaccine after delay over safety; Duterte’s spokesman has Covid-19
- Thai PM Prayuth and his cabinet due to be the first to receive the shot after a brief delay due to blood clotting concerns
- Harry Roque was last with Duterte in a provincial trip four days ago but said he did not endanger the 75-year-old president
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Nurses prepare doses of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine at the Bamrasnaradura Infectious Diseases Institute in Nonthaburi, Thailand, on March 12. Photo: EPA-EFE