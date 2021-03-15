Nurses prepare doses of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine at the Bamrasnaradura Infectious Diseases Institute in Nonthaburi, Thailand, on March 12. Photo: EPA-EFE Nurses prepare doses of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine at the Bamrasnaradura Infectious Diseases Institute in Nonthaburi, Thailand, on March 12. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus: Thailand to start using AstraZeneca vaccine after delay over safety; Duterte’s spokesman has Covid-19

  • Thai PM Prayuth and his cabinet due to be the first to receive the shot after a brief delay due to blood clotting concerns
  • Harry Roque was last with Duterte in a provincial trip four days ago but said he did not endanger the 75-year-old president

Updated: 5:46pm, 15 Mar, 2021

