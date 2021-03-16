Demonstrators take cover behind a barricade during an anti-coup protest in Mandalay, Myanmar on Monday. Photo: Reuters
Myanmar security forces kill 138 protesters as martial law is called in areas of Yangon
- In an industrial estate in Hlaingthaya, Chinese-linked factories were attacked on Sunday, including by arson
- A videoconference court hearing for ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi was postponed on Monday because of nationwide internet outages
Topic | Myanmar
