Demonstrators take cover behind a barricade during an anti-coup protest in Mandalay, Myanmar on Monday. Photo: Reuters Demonstrators take cover behind a barricade during an anti-coup protest in Mandalay, Myanmar on Monday. Photo: Reuters
Myanmar
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Myanmar security forces kill 138 protesters as martial law is called in areas of Yangon

  • In an industrial estate in Hlaingthaya, Chinese-linked factories were attacked on Sunday, including by arson
  • A videoconference court hearing for ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi was postponed on Monday because of nationwide internet outages

Kyodo
Kyodo

Updated: 5:39am, 16 Mar, 2021

