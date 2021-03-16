Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga receives the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine at a hospital in Tokyo on Tuesday. Photo: Kyodo News via AP Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga receives the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine at a hospital in Tokyo on Tuesday. Photo: Kyodo News via AP
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga receives the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine at a hospital in Tokyo on Tuesday. Photo: Kyodo News via AP
Coronavirus: Thai, Japanese prime ministers get vaccinated to boost public confidence

  • Prayuth Chan-ocha was inoculated with the AstraZeneca vaccine after a brief delay due to safety concerns and Suga got the Pfizer jab at a Tokyo hospital
  • Elsewhere, Australia said it remained confident in the AstraZeneca jab as there was currently no evidence that it caused blood clots

Updated: 1:30pm, 16 Mar, 2021

