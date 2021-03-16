A Singaporean woman was sentenced to 15 months in prison for abusing her Indonesian domestic helper. File photo: Shutterstock A Singaporean woman was sentenced to 15 months in prison for abusing her Indonesian domestic helper. File photo: Shutterstock
Singapore jails woman who asked domestic helper to punch herself and hit her teeth with meat pounder

  • Mun Sau Yeng, who was suffering from depression and OCD, sentenced to 15 months in prison for abusing the Indonesian woman
  • Unhappy with the helper’s cleaning skills, the 41-year-old told her to strike herself with a meat pounder until one of her teeth dropped

Updated: 3:14pm, 16 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
