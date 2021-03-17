Koh, who has been remanded since November 2020, said he loved his mother and hopes to reunite with her and ‘live happily ever after’. Photo: Shutterstock
Singaporean man starved and assaulted his mother when stressed by university exams
- Andy Koh Ju Hua, who was studying for a Master’s degree, pleaded guilty to four counts of voluntarily causing hurt
- His 68-year-old mother was hospitalised three times and placed in a safe house but insisted each time on returning to her family
