Italy recently blocked the export of 300,000 AstraZeneca doses to Australia, in what some commentators described as dangerous ‘vaccine nationalism’. Photo: dpa
Coronavirus: Australia seeks 1 million vaccine shots for PNG; Philippines tightens border restrictions
- Low rates of testing in PNG have raised concerns the virus is rapidly spreading undetected through the population
- PNG has recorded more than 1,000 new cases since March 1 – nearly doubling its total since the start of the pandemic a year ago
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
