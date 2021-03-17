Buddhist monks lend their support to anti-coup protesters in Mandalay. Photo: AP Buddhist monks lend their support to anti-coup protesters in Mandalay. Photo: AP
Buddhist monks lend their support to anti-coup protesters in Mandalay. Photo: AP
Myanmar
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Myanmar coup: powerful Buddhist group condemns authorities for violent crackdown

  • Monks have a long history of activism in Myanmar and were at the forefront of a 2007 ‘Saffron Revolution’ against military rule
  • Meanwhile, the EU is expected to next week approve sanctions against the business interests of the authorities behind last month’s coup

Topic |   Myanmar
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 2:19pm, 17 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Buddhist monks lend their support to anti-coup protesters in Mandalay. Photo: AP Buddhist monks lend their support to anti-coup protesters in Mandalay. Photo: AP
Buddhist monks lend their support to anti-coup protesters in Mandalay. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE