A protester in Yangon holds a poster with an image of detained civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi. Photo: AFP
Myanmar coup: new bribery charge against Aung San Suu Kyi means she could be jailed for 15 years
- Authorities have prevented Suu Kyi from meeting with her legal team, which has denied wrongdoing and views all the charges as political
- Meanwhile, a 16-year-old girl’s life hung in the balance overnight, after she was caught in the crossfire of a crackdown on Myanmar protests
