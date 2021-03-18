A protester in Yangon holds a poster with an image of detained civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi. Photo: AFP A protester in Yangon holds a poster with an image of detained civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi. Photo: AFP
Myanmar coup: new bribery charge against Aung San Suu Kyi means she could be jailed for 15 years

  • Authorities have prevented Suu Kyi from meeting with her legal team, which has denied wrongdoing and views all the charges as political
  • Meanwhile, a 16-year-old girl’s life hung in the balance overnight, after she was caught in the crossfire of a crackdown on Myanmar protests

Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 11:49am, 18 Mar, 2021

