Tokyo recorded 409 new cases on March 17, the highest figure since Feb 18. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: Tokyo’s state of emergency to end; Palau eyes travel bubble with Taiwan
- The central government will continue monitoring cases in Tokyo, which has been in a state of emergency for two months, PM Yoshihide Suga said
- Elsewhere, Malaysia has rolled out Sinovac Covid-19 shots, while the Pacific island of Palau is hoping to restart tourism with a travel bubble with Taiwan
