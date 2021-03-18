Tokyo recorded 409 new cases on March 17, the highest figure since Feb 18. Photo: Reuters Tokyo recorded 409 new cases on March 17, the highest figure since Feb 18. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: Tokyo’s state of emergency to end; Palau eyes travel bubble with Taiwan

  • The central government will continue monitoring cases in Tokyo, which has been in a state of emergency for two months, PM Yoshihide Suga said
  • Elsewhere, Malaysia has rolled out Sinovac Covid-19 shots, while the Pacific island of Palau is hoping to restart tourism with a travel bubble with Taiwan

Updated: 9:31pm, 18 Mar, 2021

