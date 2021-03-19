Armed riot policemen charge after firing tear gas and rubber bullets as anti-coup protesters abandon their makeshift barricades in Yangon. Photo: AP
Myanmar coup: ousted lawmakers may turn to the ICC to hold military leaders accountable
- The total number killed in weeks of unrest has risen to at least 224 after another death in Yangon and two in the cities of Monywa and Bago
- Hundreds have fled Myanmar’s towns and cities since the coup and are sheltering in areas controlled by ethnic militias on the Thai border
