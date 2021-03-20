Protesters watch as a video featuring Dr Sasa is projected on a screen during an anti-coup demonstration in Yangon. Photo: AFP
Myanmar doctor’s path from a rural village to leading a resistance
- Dr Sasa was set to take a job in Aung San Suu Kyi’s cabinet when the military staged a power takeover
- He’s now become the key figure in the resistance to army rule, a move that saw the army charge him this week with treason
