Anti-government protesters burn tyres and objects as they clash with police in Bangkok on March 20, 2021. Photo: EPA-EFE
Thailand protesters burn tyres, dodge rubber bullets in latest clash with police
- Police used water canons and rubber bullets as protesters returned to the streets to demand royal reforms
- Demonstrators broke through police barricades of shipping containers, with some throwing petrol bombs as they called for detained activists to be freed
