Anti-government protesters burn tyres and objects as they clash with police in Bangkok on March 20, 2021. Photo: EPA-EFE Anti-government protesters burn tyres and objects as they clash with police in Bangkok on March 20, 2021. Photo: EPA-EFE
Thailand protesters burn tyres, dodge rubber bullets in latest clash with police

  • Police used water canons and rubber bullets as protesters returned to the streets to demand royal reforms
  • Demonstrators broke through police barricades of shipping containers, with some throwing petrol bombs as they called for detained activists to be freed

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 11:56pm, 20 Mar, 2021

