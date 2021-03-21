Filipinos protest against Beijing’s aggression in the South China Sea. File photo: AP Filipinos protest against Beijing’s aggression in the South China Sea. File photo: AP
Filipinos protest against Beijing’s aggression in the South China Sea. File photo: AP
The Philippines
Asia /  Southeast Asia

South China Sea: over 200 Chinese vessels at disputed reef spark overfishing fears in Philippines

  • A government agency said about 220 Chinese boats were seen moored at Whitsun Reef (Julian Felipe) on March 7
  • When asked if Manila would file a protest, Foreign Secretary Locsin tweeted, ‘only if the generals tell me’

Topic |   The Philippines
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 11:27am, 21 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Filipinos protest against Beijing’s aggression in the South China Sea. File photo: AP Filipinos protest against Beijing’s aggression in the South China Sea. File photo: AP
Filipinos protest against Beijing’s aggression in the South China Sea. File photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE