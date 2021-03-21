People mourn as they attend the funeral of a protester who was shot and killed in Yangon. Photo: Reuters
Myanmar protesters remain steadfast as coup leader reminds military of ‘external threats’
- One man was killed when police opened fire on a group in Monywa as people staged candle-lit protests across the country
- General Min Aung Hlaing reminded the security forces that their main duty was to defend the country against external threats
Topic | Myanmar
