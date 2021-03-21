Kim Yu-song, a counsellor at the North Korean embassy to Malaysia, arrives at Kuala Lumpur International Airport on Sunday. Photo: Bernama/DPA
Malaysia expels North Korean diplomats after ties severed
- Foreign Minister Hishammuddin Hussein said the expulsion was in response to Pyongyang’s ‘utterly irresponsible decision’ on Friday to sever ties
- Two days before that decision, Kuala Lumpur had extradited a North Korean man to the US to face money laundering charges
Topic | Malaysia
Kim Yu-song, a counsellor at the North Korean embassy to Malaysia, arrives at Kuala Lumpur International Airport on Sunday. Photo: Bernama/DPA