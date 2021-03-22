The kidnap victims attend a press conference at Western Mindanao Command headquarters in Zamboanga City, southern Philippines, on Sunday. Photo: EPA
Philippine troops free four Indonesian hostages, kill Abu Sayyaf leader ‘Apo Mike’
- Majan Sahidjuan, alias Apo Mike, was among five militants whose boat capsized last week with the kidnap victims aboard, according to the military
- Three of the four hostages were rescued from the sea. The fourth, a 15-year-old, was found at the site of the gun battle where Sahidjuan was fatally hurt
Topic | The Philippines
The kidnap victims attend a press conference at Western Mindanao Command headquarters in Zamboanga City, southern Philippines, on Sunday. Photo: EPA