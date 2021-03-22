The kidnap victims attend a press conference at Western Mindanao Command headquarters in Zamboanga City, southern Philippines, on Sunday. Photo: EPA The kidnap victims attend a press conference at Western Mindanao Command headquarters in Zamboanga City, southern Philippines, on Sunday. Photo: EPA
The kidnap victims attend a press conference at Western Mindanao Command headquarters in Zamboanga City, southern Philippines, on Sunday. Photo: EPA
The Philippines
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Philippine troops free four Indonesian hostages, kill Abu Sayyaf leader ‘Apo Mike’

  • Majan Sahidjuan, alias Apo Mike, was among five militants whose boat capsized last week with the kidnap victims aboard, according to the military
  • Three of the four hostages were rescued from the sea. The fourth, a 15-year-old, was found at the site of the gun battle where Sahidjuan was fatally hurt

Topic |   The Philippines
Reuters
Reuters in Manila

Updated: 7:00am, 22 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The kidnap victims attend a press conference at Western Mindanao Command headquarters in Zamboanga City, southern Philippines, on Sunday. Photo: EPA The kidnap victims attend a press conference at Western Mindanao Command headquarters in Zamboanga City, southern Philippines, on Sunday. Photo: EPA
The kidnap victims attend a press conference at Western Mindanao Command headquarters in Zamboanga City, southern Philippines, on Sunday. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE